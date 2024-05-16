"Beacon of affordability": Excitement as North End welcomes Revitalise shop following its grand opening

A new edition to North End has today had its grand opening - and it has been described as a ‘beacon of affordability’.

National charity, Revitalise, has opened its doors in London Road, North End, today (May 16), making it the charity’s first discount outlet store. From clothing to accessories to household items and furniture, customers can expect to find a wide range of quality items at unbeatable prices. Together, let’s shop with a purpose and make a positive impact on the lives of those in our community.

Andrew Pallister, Head of Retail at Revitalise said: “This is our first outlet store, a beacon of affordability. At a flat rate of just £2 per item, we’re making high-quality clothing accessible to all, countering the challenges of recent price increases.

A new edition to Portsmouth’s North End street has today had its grand opening. National charity Revitalise is excited to announce the opening of its first ever discount outlet shop. Picture: Revitalise A new edition to Portsmouth’s North End street has today had its grand opening. National charity Revitalise is excited to announce the opening of its first ever discount outlet shop. Picture: Revitalise
“Not only are we thrilled to offer this economic option, but our initiative also aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility by reducing waste and fostering eco-responsibility.”

Revitalise also has charity shops in locations across Portsmouth and any profits made will go back into the charity that aims to offers breaks and holidays for disabled people and carers.

For more information about the charity, click here.

