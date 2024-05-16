Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new edition to North End has today had its grand opening - and it has been described as a ‘beacon of affordability’.

National charity, Revitalise, has opened its doors in London Road, North End, today (May 16), making it the charity’s first discount outlet store. From clothing to accessories to household items and furniture, customers can expect to find a wide range of quality items at unbeatable prices. Together, let’s shop with a purpose and make a positive impact on the lives of those in our community.

Andrew Pallister, Head of Retail at Revitalise said: “This is our first outlet store, a beacon of affordability. At a flat rate of just £2 per item, we’re making high-quality clothing accessible to all, countering the challenges of recent price increases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new edition to Portsmouth’s North End street has today had its grand opening. National charity Revitalise is excited to announce the opening of its first ever discount outlet shop. Picture: Revitalise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...