Excitement is building following the announcement that Portsmouth will be welcoming a brand new inflatable obstacle course.

Children aged 5 and over will be able to race each other through a series of inflatable obstacles for up to 45 minutes as BH Live confirms it will be adding Ninjair to its list of attractions in Portsmouth. The new inflatable course will bring the ultimate Ninja Warrior experience to life and can be found at Charter Community Sports Centre.

Matt Low, Portsmouth BH Live cluster manager, said: “Encouraging young people to have fun staying active is such an important way to ensure that healthy habits are built for life. Ninjair is an exhilarating inflatable packed with tons of obstacles to challenge visitors and put their skills to the test. It’s the perfect venue for little ninjas to celebrate their birthdays – we can’t wait to welcome partygoers.”

Unleash your inner warrior at Ninjair which is a brand new inflatable course that will be coming soon. | BH Live

AquaDash!, a giant pool obstacle course at the Mountbatten Centre, has recently celebrated its one year anniversary since it opened - and it has welcomed more 5,400 people during that time.

BH Live also opened Exploria at Pyramids in Southsea in September 2021 as part of a multi-million-pound investment with Portsmouth City Council. Exploria is the city’s largest soft play centre offers multiple zones to encourage children aged up to 17 years of age to jump, bounce and engage with interactive games, foam pits, slides, and much more. Exploria also has four party rooms for hire.

Councillor Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure and Sport said: "Ninjair sounds like it's going to be so much fun! It's fantastic BH Live are able to come up with these new and exhilarating ways to encourage the younger generation to be physically active. Promoting positive physical health is so important to us, so we are thrilled to be working so closely BH Live."