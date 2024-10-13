Exhilaration as rumours hint Barbie star Ryan Gosling is filming in Southsea

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 11:36 BST
People have been going crazy with excitement after a film set has been spotted at South Parade Pier.

The set has popped up at the end of the Southsea pier with rumours that Ryan Gosling is in town.

A lot of people have been taking to social media to get the scoop on what is going on down the beach - and there has been a lot of speculation. Some people have confirmed that they have spotted the A-lister as he shoots scenes for his 2026 film Project Hail Mary.

Rumours have been speculating that Ryan Gosling is in town to film scenes for a brand new film as a film set has been spotted at South Parade Pier. | Habibur Rahman

The film set is due to be at the pier until 4pm today (October 13) and it is also believed that he has been at the Historic Dockyard to film.

Project Hail Mary, written by Andy Weir, is a science-fiction novel, released in 2021, that explores the life of school-teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace, who wakes up from a coma with amnesia.

