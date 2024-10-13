Exhilaration as rumours hint Barbie star Ryan Gosling is filming in Southsea
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A lot of people have been taking to social media to get the scoop on what is going on down the beach - and there has been a lot of speculation. Some people have confirmed that they have spotted the A-lister as he shoots scenes for his 2026 film Project Hail Mary.
The film set is due to be at the pier until 4pm today (October 13) and it is also believed that he has been at the Historic Dockyard to film.
Project Hail Mary, written by Andy Weir, is a science-fiction novel, released in 2021, that explores the life of school-teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace, who wakes up from a coma with amnesia.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.