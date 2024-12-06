Express FM have teamed up with The Queens Hotel for its biggest cash prize giveaway this Christmas.

‘A Grand In Your Hand’ sees Express FM presenters asking a different Portsmouth-based question on the radio each day and a correct answer will put listeners into a prize draw to win £1,000.

Each question will first be revealed at 7:10am on weekdays and at 8:10am on Saturday and Sunday, and listeners will have until 11:59pm on that day to enter on the station’s website.

The competition will run between now and Friday, December 13, and contestants can enter once per day during that time to be in with the best chance of winning.

Express FM have teamed up with The Queens Hotel to offer a £1,000 cash prize giveaway. | Express

Ian James will draw a name and number from a stocking at 8:10am on Monday, December 16, and call them back live on Express Breakfast. If the lucky entrant answers within five rings, they will be £1,000 richer just before Christmas.

Harrison RB, Express FM content manager, said: “As the increased cost-of-living continues to squeeze individuals and families, and with it being the most expensive time of the year, Express FM is delighted to have the backing of our amazing friends at The Queens Hotel to help make someone’s Christmas that little bit more special and, dare I say it, easier.

“Make sure you’re listening between now and Friday 13th, which ironically could be your lucky day, and then be near your phone on December 16 just after 8am when we’ll be calling someone back at random to reveal the wonderful news. And it could be you.”