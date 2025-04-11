Express FM 'over the moon' as it bags nomination for Local Radio Station of the Year at Radio Academy ARIAS
The city’s very own Express FM is one of six stations that have been shortlisted in the Local Radio Station of the Year category at the ARIAS.
The community radio station has gone from strength to strength over the past few years and this nomination is yet another nod towards the dedicated and hard working presenters.
Sharing the spotlight with three regional BBC stations and two major commercial stations from Bauer Media’s Hits Radio Network in Scotland, this nomination is a major achievement for the city’s radio.
The ARIAS (Audio and Radio Industry Awards), established in 1983, recognises some of the best in the radio and audio industry, celebrating innovation, creativity and impact.
Harrison RB, Express FM content manager, said: “We were over the moon to be recognised in last year’s UK Community Radio Awards and now to be shortlisted alongside some of the biggest, and most well-resourced, players in radio is a huge honour.
“Fundamentally, this is recognition for the people of Portsmouth. As a community station, presented by passionate volunteers, our nomination highlights the incredible work of Express FM’s dedicated team in serving this great city every day.”
The winners of the ARIAS 2025 will be announced at the awards ceremony in London’s Leicester Square on May 14, 2025.
Miles Henson, Express FM station director, said: “This is for all the amazing volunteers and staff that have worked tirelessly to create our brilliant radio station. A massive thank you to the management team who do so much behind the scenes, the board who support our crazy ideas, our sponsors, our partners, the charities we support and of course our incredible loyal listeners.”
