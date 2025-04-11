Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The team at community radio station, Express FM, are ‘over the moon’ after being nominated for Local Radio Station of the Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Express FM Radio has been shortlisted for 'Station of the Year' in the UK Community Radio Awards. Pictured: The Express FM team | Express FM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing the spotlight with three regional BBC stations and two major commercial stations from Bauer Media’s Hits Radio Network in Scotland, this nomination is a major achievement for the city’s radio.

The ARIAS (Audio and Radio Industry Awards), established in 1983, recognises some of the best in the radio and audio industry, celebrating innovation, creativity and impact.

Harrison RB, Express FM content manager, said: “We were over the moon to be recognised in last year’s UK Community Radio Awards and now to be shortlisted alongside some of the biggest, and most well-resourced, players in radio is a huge honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the ARIAS 2025 will be announced at the awards ceremony in London’s Leicester Square on May 14, 2025.

Miles Henson, Express FM station director, said: “This is for all the amazing volunteers and staff that have worked tirelessly to create our brilliant radio station. A massive thank you to the management team who do so much behind the scenes, the board who support our crazy ideas, our sponsors, our partners, the charities we support and of course our incredible loyal listeners.”