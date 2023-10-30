News you can trust since 1877
Family of motorcyclist Craig Long who died in crash near Basingstoke have paid tribute to beloved husband and father

The family of a motorcyclist who was tragically killed in a fatal collision have paid tribute to him.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:30 GMT
The collision, which happened at around 5.50pm, on Aldermaston Road – between Basingstoke and Tadley - on Thursday, 19 October.

Sadly, 52-year-old Craig Long, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hampshire police have launched an investigation into the incident, and have asked for witnesses to come forward.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and have now made the following tribute to him:

“Craig was taken far too soon. He will be missed greatly by his wife, children, family and friends.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, and in particular anyone who has dashcam footage which may assist our enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, using the reference 44230428949.

You can also submit information to online here.