Zac’s father Josh Roe said in a statement: “Words cannot describe the pain I’m feeling, my heart is broken. You are my little angel. I love you more than anything in this world, you are my best buddy.”

Grandfather Chris Roe added: “Zac, there are just no words to find. I just want to thank you for the wonderful and fun-filled memories we shared on your short journey of your life

“You were taken too soon, but memories will last us a lifetime. We will never stop loving you. Your smile and laughter still echoes around my and everyone’s heart. Sweet dreams, our little angel.”

Dorset Police said the driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 30s, was first arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released without charge.

Undated family handout photo issued by Dorset Police of nine-year-old Zac Roe, from Andover in Hampshire, who died in a car crash in East Woodyates on Monday. Dorset Police were called to a report of a crash on the A354 Salisbury Road involving a cattle transporter truck and trailer, a white Ford Transit van, and a grey Citroen car at 5:21pm.

The Hampshire resident was also arrested on suspicion of a driving offence and has been released on bail while officers continue their investigations.

