Firefighters were deployed to extinguish the flames at a property in Langtry Crescent, Bursledon. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the occupants were not in the kitchen and burning food was left on the hob on Sunday night (February 18).

Firefighters from Hightown and Bishop’s Waltham rushed to the scene in Langtry Crescent, Bursledon, on Sunday night (February 18). Picture: HIWFRS

"The smoke alarms sounded and once the parents responded, they were able to evacuate their home alongside their two young children. Wearing breathing apparatus sets, firefighters from Hightown and Bishop’s Waltham used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire which caused heavy smoke damage in the kitchen.

"Firefighters provided initial medical treatment for smoke inhalation to the family, who were then taken onto hospital by paramedics as a precaution."