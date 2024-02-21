News you can trust since 1877
Family rushed to hospital after kitchen blaze breaks out in Bursledon with firefighters battling flames

A family were rushed to hospital after a blaze broke out in their kitchen.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Feb 2024, 07:48 GMT
Firefighters were deployed to extinguish the flames at a property in Langtry Crescent, Bursledon. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the occupants were not in the kitchen and burning food was left on the hob on Sunday night (February 18).

Firefighters from Hightown and Bishop’s Waltham rushed to the scene in Langtry Crescent, Bursledon, on Sunday night (February 18). Picture: HIWFRSFirefighters from Hightown and Bishop’s Waltham rushed to the scene in Langtry Crescent, Bursledon, on Sunday night (February 18). Picture: HIWFRS
"The smoke alarms sounded and once the parents responded, they were able to evacuate their home alongside their two young children. Wearing breathing apparatus sets, firefighters from Hightown and Bishop’s Waltham used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire which caused heavy smoke damage in the kitchen.

"Firefighters provided initial medical treatment for smoke inhalation to the family, who were then taken onto hospital by paramedics as a precaution."

HIWFRS advised people to never leave the kitchen unattended while cooking, to respond to immediately if the smoke alarm sounds and dial 999 immediately after evacuating the property.

