Portsmouth teenager arrested after shed burglary in Paulsgrove results in two bikes stolen
The 15-year-old was arrested as part of the police's investigation into a break-in at a shed in Blakemore Crescent. The incident happened between the evening of Sunday, February 18 and the morning of Monday, February 19.
Two bikes were stolen in the incident and teenager remains in custody under suspicion of burglary other than dwelling. Police are asking for any potential witnesses, or for anyone with any information to come forward. Portsmouth Police said on Facebook: "If you’ve seen anything suspicious or have CCTV footage that can help our enquiries you can speak to one of our officers who’ll be in the area or call 101 quoting 44240072651."
Crime prevention advice from the police can be found here.