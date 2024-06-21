Fareham couple win England screening room at big day
A couple from Fareham, Portsmouth, have saved their wedding guests from missing a key England football match this summer by creating a special screening room at their wedding!
Nicoleta and Thomas were crowned the lucky victors of the Snickers Own Goal Wedding Competition. The competition was launched to help those who inadvertently scheduled their wedding on the day England play Denmark– scoring the ultimate own goal.
The competition came off the back of research from Snickers that found this summer 7,311 weddings in England are set to be on the same date as key England football matches, with 29% of footie fans saying they are planning excuses to miss a wedding rather than miss a match.
The newlyweds, Mr and Mrs Barr, and their 30 guests were treated to a unique wedding experience. The couple entered the competition after booking their wedding months ago, only to find it had landed on the same day as the big game. The prize included an exclusive Snickers Own Goals screening room featuring a 60-inch TV where the wedding party had the opportunity to watch the pivotal England-Denmark game, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Extra winning touches also included personalised Mr and Mrs Snickers branded football t-shirts, and venue which was decked out with footie themed decorations.
Adding to the excitement, the bride and groom were thrilled by a surprise video message from England superstar Bukayo Saka. In his heartfelt message, Saka playfully recounted what initially seemed like the ultimate own goal, before extending his warmest congratulations to the happy couple.
"We couldn't believe it when we saw the England dates announced and saw the clash, we really started to worry. We knew we had to enter!" Mr Barr explained. "Not only did we get to share our special day with our loved ones, but we also got to celebrate England's match together!”
Nicoleta Barr, who applied on behalf of her husband said: “When I saw the competition live, I just knew I had to apply for my husband, he’s a massive football fan and I knew he’d hate to miss a match. When we got the call to say we’d won, we couldn’t believe it! The video message from Bukayo Saka was the icing on the cake."
Speaking of cake, alongside the screening room, the couple was treated to a bespoke Snickers Wedding cake, adding a sweet touch to the proceedings.
Kerry Cavanaugh, Business Unit Director at Mars Wrigley, said: "We are so pleased for the winning couple and are delighted to have helped turn their own goal into a memorable day. "Their story is a testament to the spirit of the Snickers Own Goal Wedding Competition and we're looking forward to creating more such joyful experiences."
