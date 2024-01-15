Fareham is set to welcome a new store offering a number of DIY products, as a vacant former dog shop is taken over.

Fareham Hardware Store is set to take over 169 West Street in the town centre, which was formerly occupied by Nelly's Woofers dog shop. The latter has now relocated to a new unit.

The Fareham Hardware Store in West Street, Fareham.

Signage which has appeared at the site advertises products including: DIY, electrical, luggage, household, disposable, gardening, cleaning, partyware and toys. According to companies house, Fareham Hardware Store LTD was incorporated on November 3 2023.

