Fareham Hardware Store to open in West Street at site of former Nelly's Woofers dog shop
Fareham is set to welcome a new store offering a number of DIY products, as a vacant former dog shop is taken over.
Fareham Hardware Store is set to take over 169 West Street in the town centre, which was formerly occupied by Nelly's Woofers dog shop. The latter has now relocated to a new unit.
Signage which has appeared at the site advertises products including: DIY, electrical, luggage, household, disposable, gardening, cleaning, partyware and toys. According to companies house, Fareham Hardware Store LTD was incorporated on November 3 2023.
It follows the closure of Wilko at 74 West Street in September 2023, and the site has since been taken over by high street giant Poundland. There is as yet no opening date available for Fareham Hardware Store.