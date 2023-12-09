Poundland in Fareham opens new store at site of former Wilko shop after relocating

A new discount store threw open its doors in Fareham today after relocating.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poundland moved from a nearby unit at Market Quay to a bigger premises at the former Wilko unit at 74 West Street. Shoppers braved the rain and queued up before the shop opened at 9am.

READ NOW: Man jailed

Tim Benham, store manager, said: “We’ve moved because (the new store) has better premises, a bigger offer and much broader scope. We’ve got plenty of opportunity to extend the range and show customers what we are all about.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Benham (Store Manager) opens the new Poundland store in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Taylor, area manager, said: “As a company we've managed to take on 70 of these sites and reinvest back into the community. We’ve opened up stores that have closed down and have taken on the staff who worked for Wilko and were made redundant.

“We’ve got a far bigger range of products than we had round the corner. In the new year we’ll have fresh food coming in.”