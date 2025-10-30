Fareham MP Suella Braverman pushes for new banking hub after closures

Nearly 1,000 people have backed an MP’s petition to bring banking facilities to their town after high street closures.

Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham and Waterlooville, is demanding that the organisation responsible for the UK’s cash machine network bring a hub to Portchester after the last bank in the area closed in 2020.

LINK has already turned down an application and two appeals this summer for a hub in the area, but the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Mrs Braverman is set to launch a further appeal.

Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman | Getty Images

The MP’s campaign has support from Fareham Borough Council, Portchester Community Association, the Civic Society and Portchester Community Centre.

Mrs Braverman said she is working with the organisation Cash Access UK, which works with banks, to make the case for a banking hub.

She said: “Portchester needs a banking hub. Portchester has been left without a local bank since 2020, forcing residents, many of them older or digitally excluded, to travel over two and a half miles just to access basic banking services.

“This has created real hardship for individuals and small businesses alike and I am passionate about solving this problem.

“Our community deserves fair access to essential financial services, and a dedicated banking hub would make a huge difference to people.”

LINK has told politicians that Portchester does not qualify for a banking hub as it has a Post Office with services where people can with withdraw money, and a separate cash point.

The area will not be assessed again until at least July next year, the LDRS understands.

It comes after borough council passed a motion, raised by Portchester Wicor ward councillor Paul Whittle (Con), giving its support to the call for a hub.

Liberal Democract councillor Chriss Bainbridge supports the move to secure a hub but warned against giving residents “false hope” following the previous failed attempts.

Cllr Bainbridge said: “What we won’t do is give people false hope after the formal application and two appeals have already been refused.

“Residents deserve clarity about what has already happened and what options really remain.”