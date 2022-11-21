Father Christmas is returning to the Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant
Father Christmas will be returning to the Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant – with his elves as well Artie the polar bear who will be dressed up for the winter.
Visiting Santa at Meridian’s Grotto is £2 per visit, which includes a photo. Money goes to charities Rowans Hospice, Chestnut Tree Hospice and Beacon Church.
Centre manager Rob Fryer said: ‘We are delighted to offer an affordable grotto experience to the people of Havant and beyond as we all struggle with price rises elsewhere. We are also grateful for the generous donations made by our community which help us to support our charities at this challenging time of the year.’
Father Christmas is there from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, November 26 and returns on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 24.
Most Popular
In addition to visiting Santa, families are encouraged to share pictures with Artie on the Meridian Shopping Centre Facebook page for the chance to win a cuddly polar bear.
See meridianshoppingcentre.com