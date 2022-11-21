Bridgemary Bowling Club adapts zimmer frames to make mobility aids for older people playing the game
ROCK and bowl – a group of pensioners have adapted mobility aids to make the world of bowling accessible for everyone.
Members of Bridgemary Bowling Club in Gosport, have been racking their brains to find a way that will keep older members in the game as they begin to experience mobility issues, which as a result forces them to leave the sport behind which isolates them.
Bill Bolton, 79, has been playing bowls for years and has seen a dramatic decrease in the numbers of people registering to play the game and a number of bowls clubs close down over the years.
He said that as the older generation begins to experience mobility issues, many aids do not suffice when playing the game. Rather than let his team dwindle in numbers, Bill, alongside Martin Docherty, decided to take action and they started adapting mobility aids so they can be used on a bowling green.
Bill said: ‘Basically we are losing at the top because they are getting into their older years, into their 70s, 80s and even 90s and then their mobility causes issues.
‘We saw mobility kit that is nearly pushing £200 and I said we can make that ourselves and we found a number of zimmer frames and crutches and we decided to make our own walking aids for our members.’
The pair have been given a number of zimmer frames and crutches, which they have altered so they can be used on the pitch by people that can no longer bend down without help or need some support.
Bill said that he had the initial idea, but that Martin has been the man behind the creation process as he has been making them like there is no tomorrow for members of their club and other clubs.
Someone who he knows plays bowls at Palmerston Indoor Bowls Club, which has carpet indoors making it difficult for him to play the game, but they have had their altered frames approved by the club and are now being used there to help members.
Bill added: ‘We have converted quite a few and it is not that costly to get the bits. We are not doing it to make money, we are doing it to keep people playing bowls because we are losing people to movement problems.’
The team are going to go up to play a match with the Chelsea Pensioners next year and William is hoping to be able to present some of their adapted mobility aids to help them continue to play the game and he said ‘they are in the same position as us’.
The team is also hoping to work with schools in the local area to encourage youngsters to get involved with the game to make sure the world of bowls never disappears.
Bill added: ‘Over the last 10 to 15 years we have lost about 10 bowling groups in the area and it is because they aren’t able to find teams and players and in a way it is a sad thing because we can’t afford to lose these things. It is a sad loss. It is giving people a few extra years in the game.’