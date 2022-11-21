Bill Bolton, 79, has been playing bowls for years and has seen a dramatic decrease in the numbers of people registering to play the game and a number of bowls clubs close down over the years.

He said that as the older generation begins to experience mobility issues, many aids do not suffice when playing the game. Rather than let his team dwindle in numbers, Bill, alongside Martin Docherty, decided to take action and they started adapting mobility aids so they can be used on a bowling green.

Members of the Bridgemary Bowling Club have come together to recycle zimmer frames and crutches to adapt them into usable mobility aids to help keep older people playing bowls despite mobility issues. Pictured is: (l-r) Barrie Hudson and Ron Barrett demonstrate the upcycled zimmer frame and crutches. Picture: Sarah Standing (171122-6461)

Bill said: ‘Basically we are losing at the top because they are getting into their older years, into their 70s, 80s and even 90s and then their mobility causes issues.

‘We saw mobility kit that is nearly pushing £200 and I said we can make that ourselves and we found a number of zimmer frames and crutches and we decided to make our own walking aids for our members.’

Members of the Bridgemary Bowling Club have come together to recycle zimmer frames and crutches to adapt them into usable mobility aids to help keep older people playing bowls despite mobility issues. Picture: Sarah Standing (171122-6484)

Bill said that he had the initial idea, but that Martin has been the man behind the creation process as he has been making them like there is no tomorrow for members of their club and other clubs.

Someone who he knows plays bowls at Palmerston Indoor Bowls Club, which has carpet indoors making it difficult for him to play the game, but they have had their altered frames approved by the club and are now being used there to help members.

Bill added: ‘We have converted quite a few and it is not that costly to get the bits. We are not doing it to make money, we are doing it to keep people playing bowls because we are losing people to movement problems.’

From left, Chris Clark, Barrie Hudson, vice president Bill Bolton, Ron Barrett, Cynthia Barrett, Vic Clark and president Martin Docherty Picture: Sarah Standing (171122-2852)

The team is also hoping to work with schools in the local area to encourage youngsters to get involved with the game to make sure the world of bowls never disappears.