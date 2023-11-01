News you can trust since 1877
Ferocious fire erupts at Portsmouth warehouse as emergency services battle blaze

Flames engulfed machinery at a warehouse in the early hours.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT
Multiple crews rushed to the scene in Walton Road, Drayton, Portsmouth, this morning.

The fire, which took place in a building storing tree surgery equipment, happened shortly after midnight.

The fire took place in Walton Road, Drayton, in the early hours of today. Picture: Google Street View.The fire took place in Walton Road, Drayton, in the early hours of today. Picture: Google Street View.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “The fire involving plant machinery was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using jets and hose reels before clearing the smoke with ventilation fans.”

HIWFRS added that emergency personnel left the scene at 2.28am.

