Ferocious fire erupts at Portsmouth warehouse as emergency services battle blaze
Flames engulfed machinery at a warehouse in the early hours.
Multiple crews rushed to the scene in Walton Road, Drayton, Portsmouth, this morning.
The fire, which took place in a building storing tree surgery equipment, happened shortly after midnight.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “The fire involving plant machinery was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using jets and hose reels before clearing the smoke with ventilation fans.”
HIWFRS added that emergency personnel left the scene at 2.28am.