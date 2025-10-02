After proving to be a wonderful success, the winter lodge at a landmark hotel in the city is returning.

The cast of the Kings Theatre panto put on a fabulous show at the Queens Hotel Winter Lodge in aid of Portsmouth Pride for the second ever Kings at the Queens extravaganza. Eastenders star Lorraine Stanley, George Sampson of Britain’s Got Talent fame and the fabulous panto dame extraordinaire, Jack Edwards, were joined by fellow cast members of the 2024 Pompey Panto. Picture: Steve Spurgin

With live music, festive cocktails and fun all round, the lodge will be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, with a wonderful lineup confirmed.

The lodge will turn into a ‘boogie wonderland’ with DJ Dave Joyce performing on Saturday, October 25 as part of the pre-opening night.

The lineup for the Winter Lodge is as follows:

Pre–opening night: Friday, November 7 – James Walsh & friends

Friday, November 21 – Opening Party with DJ Kelly Woods

Saturday, November 22– DJ Dave Joyce party

Thursday, November 27– TBC

Friday, November 28 – DJ Kelly Woods

Saturday, November 29– DJ Dave Joyce

Thursday, December 4– DJ Dave Joyce & Rhythm of the 80s

Friday, December 5– DJ Kelly Woods

Saturday, December 6 – DJ Dave Joyce

Thursday, December 11– Dave Joyce 90s Anthems Christmas Party

Friday, December 12– DJ Kelly Woods

Saturday, December 13– DJ Tony Broad

Friday, December 19– DJ Kelly Woods

Saturday, December 20 – DJ Tony Broad