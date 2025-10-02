Festive bonanza as Queens Hotel confirms return of iconic winter lodge with packed programme of live music

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 18:43 BST
After proving to be a wonderful success, the winter lodge at a landmark hotel in the city is returning.

Starting this month, all the way until Christmas, Queens Hotel will be welcoming people back once again for its beloved winter lodge.

The cast of the Kings Theatre panto put on a fabulous show at the Queens Hotel Winter Lodge in aid of Portsmouth Pride for the second ever Kings at the Queens extravaganza. Eastenders star Lorraine Stanley, George Sampson of Britain’s Got Talent fame and the fabulous panto dame extraordinaire, Jack Edwards, were joined by fellow cast members of the 2024 Pompey Panto. Picture: Steve Spurginplaceholder image
With live music, festive cocktails and fun all round, the lodge will be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, with a wonderful lineup confirmed.

The lodge will turn into a ‘boogie wonderland’ with DJ Dave Joyce performing on Saturday, October 25 as part of the pre-opening night.

The lineup for the Winter Lodge is as follows:

  • Pre–opening night: Friday, November 7 – James Walsh & friends
  • Friday, November 21 – Opening Party with DJ Kelly Woods
  • Saturday, November 22– DJ Dave Joyce party
  • Thursday, November 27– TBC
  • Friday, November 28 – DJ Kelly Woods
  • Saturday, November 29– DJ Dave Joyce
  • Thursday, December 4– DJ Dave Joyce & Rhythm of the 80s
  • Friday, December 5– DJ Kelly Woods
  • Saturday, December 6 – DJ Dave Joyce
  • Thursday, December 11– Dave Joyce 90s Anthems Christmas Party
  • Friday, December 12– DJ Kelly Woods
  • Saturday, December 13– DJ Tony Broad
  • Friday, December 19– DJ Kelly Woods
  • Saturday, December 20 – DJ Tony Broad

Tickets will cost £10 per person plus a booking fee for Thursdays and £12 per person plus a booking fee for Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, click here.

