What better way to get into the festive spirit than heading to the city’s Christmas market?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning for another year, the Christmas market in Commercial Road, will be serving up a wonderful range of festive treats. The market will officially commence on November 22, 2024 where it will give people the chance to pick up some gifts and treats, or enjoy festive food and drink until December 30.

Syda Productions - stock.adobe

Treats including German sausages and glühwein, Christmas stockings and tree decorations will all be on offer. It will also showcase a selection of great local independent eateries around the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market will also be running on the evening of the annual Christmas light switch on, which will take place on Saturday, November 23 between 4pm and 6pm. The light switch on will feature stars of panto, Portsmouth FC heroes, a cast of local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas.