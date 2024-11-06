Festive joy as Christmas market returns to Commercial Road in Portsmouth - when?
Returning for another year, the Christmas market in Commercial Road, will be serving up a wonderful range of festive treats. The market will officially commence on November 22, 2024 where it will give people the chance to pick up some gifts and treats, or enjoy festive food and drink until December 30.
Treats including German sausages and glühwein, Christmas stockings and tree decorations will all be on offer. It will also showcase a selection of great local independent eateries around the city centre.
The market will also be running on the evening of the annual Christmas light switch on, which will take place on Saturday, November 23 between 4pm and 6pm. The light switch on will feature stars of panto, Portsmouth FC heroes, a cast of local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas.
On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays the market will offer more goods including fresh produce, gift ideas, clothing and seasonal products for a great Christmas.