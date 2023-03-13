Fire breaks out in Gosport as smoke seen pouring from top floor flat window
Smoke has been seen pouring out of a top floor flat in Gosport.
The fire has broken out at Burney House in South Street today. Pictures show soot coming out of a window of the building.
NOW READ: Complaints made to Portsmouth FC after famous fan John Westwood reportedly entered female toilets claiming he was transgender
Gosport Fire Station and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) have been contacted for further information.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.