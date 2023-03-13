Complaints made to Portsmouth FC after famous fan John Westwood reportedly entered female toilets claiming he was transgender
Complaints have been sent to Portsmouth FC after prominent supporter John Westwood reportedly entered the ladies toilets – claiming he was transgender.
A number of fans have contacted the club and CEO Andrew Cullen. The News understands Mr Westwood, 59, went into the female facilities at half-time during Pompey’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
He was reportedly asked to leave Fratton Park following the incident. The season ticket holder is said to have left the ground of his own accord.
Mr Westwood has been banned three times this season.
He blamed ‘cancel culture’ for the first punishment after making a lewd gesture towards Coventry City supporters during a friendly in July. Mr Westwood was also banned for urinating against a wall outside Forest Green Rovers’ stadium and after a handbell gesture was caught on camera.