A doctor surgery has closed its doors to patients today following a blaze which is currently being attended by firefighters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham Centre Practice, located in Osborn Road, has suffered a fire this morning (February 18) and, as a result, all appointments for today have been cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Facebook post on the Fareham Centre Practice page says: “Due to a fire at Fareham Health Centre we are only taking emergency call only. The Fire Brigade are on scene and we will keep you updated.

“11am update: The Fire Crew are still on scene and continuing investigations. We are having hourly briefings. As before we have cancelled ALL appointments but still continue to run triage. If you had appointment please call back later in the week to rearrange. We thank you for your understanding.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a comment about the incident.