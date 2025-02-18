Fire causes Fareham Centre Practice to close resulting in all patient appointments cancelled - Firefighters at scene

A doctor surgery has closed its doors to patients today following a blaze which is currently being attended by firefighters.

Fareham Centre Practice, located in Osborn Road, has suffered a fire this morning (February 18) and, as a result, all appointments for today have been cancelled.

The Fareham Centre Practice website says: “The surgery has had to be shut today, due to building safety reasons. We apologise for any incovience this may cause and will re arrange any face to face appointments with our GP's.”

A Facebook post on the Fareham Centre Practice page says: “Due to a fire at Fareham Health Centre we are only taking emergency call only. The Fire Brigade are on scene and we will keep you updated.

“11am update: The Fire Crew are still on scene and continuing investigations. We are having hourly briefings. As before we have cancelled ALL appointments but still continue to run triage. If you had appointment please call back later in the week to rearrange. We thank you for your understanding.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a comment about the incident.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

