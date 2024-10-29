Fire crews tackle significant barn blaze through the night
Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed today (October 29) while the fire service continues to deal with a fire in Salisbury Road, Ower.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service wrote: “The initial call came in at around 4pm this afternoon (yesterday) and related to a fire in a camper van. The fire then spread to the adjacent barn which contains approximately 500 bales of hay.
“There are eight fire engines, plus water carriers and other specialist vehicles on the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using four jets to tackle the blaze.”
The fire service have scaled down the operation by reducing the amount of engines to three and it is likely that the crew will remain at the site today.
The fire also advised people to take care in the area around junction 2 on the M27 due to the considerable smoke yesterday.