Police, paramedics and fire crews scrambled to the scene outside the Green Posts pub in London Road, Hilsea, yesterday afternoon. Traffic was gridlocked while emergency services rescued the female and cleared the area.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HIWFRS) said two crews from Cosham and Southsea were deployed to deal with the crash – between two private vehicles – at 4.20pm. She added: “One 30-year-old female was freed from one of the vehicles by HIWFRS and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) at the scene and handed over to the care of SCAS.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they received reports of the collision at 4.13pm. Pictures show personnel working at the scene, and damage shown to a white Ford.

The police spokesman added that those involved only suffered minor injuries. He said: “We were called at 4.13pm today to reports of a collision on London Road. This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.”

