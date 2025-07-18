Fire service issues stark reminder to 'stay vigilant' after terrifying blaze rips through crops

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 08:27 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 08:28 BST
A horrifying blaze, that ripped through a large field of crops, has prompted firefighters to issue a stark reminder urging people to ‘stay vigilant’.

Firefighters from across Hampshire, including Fareham, flocked to a large field fire off Main Road, in Hursley on July 16.

The fire service said approximately six hectares of crops were involved in the blaze and crews worked quickly to get the fire under control.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the horrifying blaze, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has said: “With hot weather increasing the risk of wildfires, the public is urged to stay vigilant and follow key safety advice.”

The safety advice asks people to take litter home, dispose of cigarettes properly and pack a picnic instead of a bbq.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

Related topics:FireHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice