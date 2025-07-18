A horrifying blaze, that ripped through a large field of crops, has prompted firefighters to issue a stark reminder urging people to ‘stay vigilant’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from across Hampshire, including Fareham, flocked to a large field fire off Main Road, in Hursley on July 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the horrifying blaze, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has said: “With hot weather increasing the risk of wildfires, the public is urged to stay vigilant and follow key safety advice.”

The safety advice asks people to take litter home, dispose of cigarettes properly and pack a picnic instead of a bbq.