Fire service issues stark reminder to 'stay vigilant' after terrifying blaze rips through crops
Firefighters from across Hampshire, including Fareham, flocked to a large field fire off Main Road, in Hursley on July 16.
The fire service said approximately six hectares of crops were involved in the blaze and crews worked quickly to get the fire under control.
Following the horrifying blaze, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has said: “With hot weather increasing the risk of wildfires, the public is urged to stay vigilant and follow key safety advice.”
The safety advice asks people to take litter home, dispose of cigarettes properly and pack a picnic instead of a bbq.
