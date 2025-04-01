Firefighters battle 'large' woodland fire at popular Moors Valley Country Park
Firefighters spent yesterday afternoon (March 31) tackling a large woodland fire at Moors Valley Country Park.
Crews from Ringwood, Burley, Beaulieu, Eastleigh, Fordingbridge, Romsey, Redbridge, Portchester, St Mary’s and SHQ worked alongside colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service after being alerted at 12noon.
Approximately 80 firefighters attended the scene in a bid to gain control of the blaze which spanned 400m x 500m of woodland.
As a result, a wildfire alert was issued for parts of the area and Verwood Road was closed to allow access for emergency services vehicles.
The incident has since been scaled down and crews spent yesterday evening dampening the area down. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported as a result of the blaze.
