Firefighters battle 'large' woodland fire at popular Moors Valley Country Park

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 07:44 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 07:45 BST
Firefighters have tackled a large woodland fire at a popular country park.

Firefighters spent yesterday afternoon (March 31) tackling a large woodland fire at Moors Valley Country Park.

Crews from Ringwood, Burley, Beaulieu, Eastleigh, Fordingbridge, Romsey, Redbridge, Portchester, St Mary’s and SHQ worked alongside colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service after being alerted at 12noon.

Firefighters tackled a large woodland fire at Moors Valley Country Park yesterday (March 31). | Fire Service

Approximately 80 firefighters attended the scene in a bid to gain control of the blaze which spanned 400m x 500m of woodland.

As a result, a wildfire alert was issued for parts of the area and Verwood Road was closed to allow access for emergency services vehicles.

The incident has since been scaled down and crews spent yesterday evening dampening the area down. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported as a result of the blaze.

