Emergency personnel from Cosham Fire Station were deployed to Chesterfield Road, Copnor, on Saturday. Video footage from the scene showed smoke coming from the affected property.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said the fire, which started in the afternoon, was caused by a tumble dryer. She added that the occupants were able to get out of the property safely.

The fire took place in Chesterfield Road, Copnor, on Saturday July 1. Picture: Google Street View.

The spokeswoman said: ‘Firefighters were called out on Saturday evening to a tumble dryer fire in Portsmouth. Crews from Cosham arrived at the property on Chesterfield Road, at 6.25pm, with the occupants already safely evacuated.