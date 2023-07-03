Firefighters battle severe tumble dryer blaze in Portsmouth which saw smoke rise into the sky
Emergency personnel from Cosham Fire Station were deployed to Chesterfield Road, Copnor, on Saturday. Video footage from the scene showed smoke coming from the affected property.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said the fire, which started in the afternoon, was caused by a tumble dryer. She added that the occupants were able to get out of the property safely.
The spokeswoman said: ‘Firefighters were called out on Saturday evening to a tumble dryer fire in Portsmouth. Crews from Cosham arrived at the property on Chesterfield Road, at 6.25pm, with the occupants already safely evacuated.
‘The tumble dryer, located in a conservatory at the back of the house was extinguished using one high pressure hose reel and one jet. HIWFRS left the scene and returned to station following the stop message at 6.53pm.’