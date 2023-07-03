News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Firefighters battle severe tumble dryer blaze in Portsmouth which saw smoke rise into the sky

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a major fire in Portsmouth over the weekend.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:05 BST

Emergency personnel from Cosham Fire Station were deployed to Chesterfield Road, Copnor, on Saturday. Video footage from the scene showed smoke coming from the affected property.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said the fire, which started in the afternoon, was caused by a tumble dryer. She added that the occupants were able to get out of the property safely.

NOW READ: Gosport Waterfront Festival organisers accuse council of 'cornering' local events market

The fire took place in Chesterfield Road, Copnor, on Saturday July 1. Picture: Google Street View.The fire took place in Chesterfield Road, Copnor, on Saturday July 1. Picture: Google Street View.
The fire took place in Chesterfield Road, Copnor, on Saturday July 1. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: ‘Firefighters were called out on Saturday evening to a tumble dryer fire in Portsmouth. Crews from Cosham arrived at the property on Chesterfield Road, at 6.25pm, with the occupants already safely evacuated.

‘The tumble dryer, located in a conservatory at the back of the house was extinguished using one high pressure hose reel and one jet. HIWFRS left the scene and returned to station following the stop message at 6.53pm.’

Related topics:Portsmouth