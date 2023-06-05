Hampshire fire crews rushed to Handsworth House, in Quinton Close, Southsea , in the early hours of this morning after smoke was spotted pouring from one of the flats by a resident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: ‘Crews from across Portsmouth were called to Handsworth House shortly after 4am this morning after a caller reported hearing a fire alarm and seeing smoke from a neighbouring flat. Southsea, Cosham and Fareham firefighters found the alarm to have been caused by cooking fumes, removing a pan from on top of a kitchen hob. Further crews from Havant and Portchester were stood down enroute.’