Firefighters called to Southsea apartment block after alarm sounds and smoke is seen pouring from flat

Firefighters from three stations in the Portsmouth area were called to a Southsea high-rise apartment building after an alarm was sounded.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire fire crews rushed to Handsworth House, in Quinton Close, Southsea, in the early hours of this morning after smoke was spotted pouring from one of the flats by a resident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: ‘Crews from across Portsmouth were called to Handsworth House shortly after 4am this morning after a caller reported hearing a fire alarm and seeing smoke from a neighbouring flat. Southsea, Cosham and Fareham firefighters found the alarm to have been caused by cooking fumes, removing a pan from on top of a kitchen hob. Further crews from Havant and Portchester were stood down enroute.’

Handsworth House in Southsea.Handsworth House in Southsea.
Firefighters used ventilation fans to clear the smoke before they returned to the station at 4:43. No injuries were reported from the incident.

