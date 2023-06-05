Crews from four Hampshire stations were called to The Hunters Inn in Swanmore to extinguish the fire and save the victim. The pub was evacuated while firefighters gave the woman emergency care, before she was taken by paramedics.

A Hamspshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: ‘Firefighters were called to a tumble dryer fire within a first-floor flat in Swanmore yesterday afternoon shortly before 5pm.

The Hunters Inn, Swanmore Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Crews from Droxford, Bishop’s Waltham, Wickham and Fareham were on the scene to rescue one casualty who had suffered burns to her hands and smoke inhalation.

The ground-floor of the building on Cott Street used as a pub, was evacuated. HIWFRS provided the casualty with immediate emergency care before they were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

‘Firefighters in breathing apparatus stopped the fire using hose reel jets before ventilating the property to clear smoke. Crews left the scene at around 6pm.​’

Following the incident, Droxford Fire Station issued a warning on social media urging people to take care when using tumble dryers. A spokesperson for the station said: ‘H41P4 and crew out this afternoon with our neighbours from @B_Waltham40 and @Wickham_22 to a tumble dryer fire in Swanmore. BA, hose reel and positive pressure ventilation used. Always take care with tumble dryers, don't overload and don't leave unattended.’

