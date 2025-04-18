Firefighters race to significant house fire which started in roof space at home in Liss
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters received reports at approximately 2:40pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, April 17) that there was a blaze in a roof space at a home in Rake Road, Liss.
The rescue team have confirmed that there were no casualties reported as a result of the fire.
The crews isolated the gas and electric supply so they could use hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.
Crews from Petersfield, Liphook, Havant, Grayshott and Cosham all attended the scene and they were supported by specialist vehicles from Southsea, Portchester, Fareham and SHQ.
The fire service were able to reduce the number of crews attending and by 7:30pm, only a couple engines remained at the scene.
Fire investigation officers will attend the home to establish the cause of the blaze and crew members attended the site this morning to provide fire safety visits to nearby properties.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.