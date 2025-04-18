Firefighters race to significant house fire which started in roof space at home in Liss

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
Firefighters raced to a house fire that has caused significant damage after starting in the roof space.

Firefighters received reports at approximately 2:40pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, April 17) that there was a blaze in a roof space at a home in Rake Road, Liss.

The rescue team have confirmed that there were no casualties reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters from across Hampshire have attended a house fire which started in the roof space of a home in Rake Road, Liss, yesterday afternoon. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

The crews isolated the gas and electric supply so they could use hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.

Crews from Petersfield, Liphook, Havant, Grayshott and Cosham all attended the scene and they were supported by specialist vehicles from Southsea, Portchester, Fareham and SHQ.

The fire service were able to reduce the number of crews attending and by 7:30pm, only a couple engines remained at the scene.

Fire investigation officers will attend the home to establish the cause of the blaze and crew members attended the site this morning to provide fire safety visits to nearby properties.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

