Firefighters race to suspected arson incident at Southsea flat

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 09:48 BST
Firefighters raced to a suspected arson incident at a Southsea flat.

Southsea and Cosham crews were called to a flat fire in Oakdene Road at approximately 10:30pm on the evening of January 20.

Firefighters

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze affecting the kitchen and lounge, before clearing smoke from the premises with ventilation fans.

Police were called to the scene as it was believed the fire was set deliberately.

The fire crews left the scene following a stop message at 11.03pm. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

