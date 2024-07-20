Firefighters rescue 16-year-old Kunekune pig called Runty after it got trapped in mud

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2024, 17:04 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 17:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters have come to the rescue of a 16-year-old pig after it became trapped in the mud.

A Kunekune pig became trapped in mud at his farm near Fair Oak earlier today. A specialist animal rescue crew from Winchester arrived at around 1pm, using strops to lift Runty out of mud and reunite him with his brother Chops.

Runty the pig rescued by firefightersRunty the pig rescued by firefighters
Runty the pig rescued by firefighters | Hampshire Fire

The crew stopped for a quick photo with Runty before returning to station at 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service’s animal rescue advisers are urging people to keep their pets cool in this hot weather by providing access to plenty of cold drinking water, and to avoid leaving your animals in hot cars.

For more information about the fire service, click here.

Related topics:AnimalsWeatherWinchesterFire service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice