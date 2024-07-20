Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have come to the rescue of a 16-year-old pig after it became trapped in the mud.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Kunekune pig became trapped in mud at his farm near Fair Oak earlier today. A specialist animal rescue crew from Winchester arrived at around 1pm, using strops to lift Runty out of mud and reunite him with his brother Chops.

Runty the pig rescued by firefighters | Hampshire Fire

The crew stopped for a quick photo with Runty before returning to station at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad