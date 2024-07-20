Firefighters rescue 16-year-old Kunekune pig called Runty after it got trapped in mud
Firefighters have come to the rescue of a 16-year-old pig after it became trapped in the mud.
A Kunekune pig became trapped in mud at his farm near Fair Oak earlier today. A specialist animal rescue crew from Winchester arrived at around 1pm, using strops to lift Runty out of mud and reunite him with his brother Chops.
The crew stopped for a quick photo with Runty before returning to station at 2pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service’s animal rescue advisers are urging people to keep their pets cool in this hot weather by providing access to plenty of cold drinking water, and to avoid leaving your animals in hot cars.
