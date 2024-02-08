Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services - including police, ambulances and firefighters - scrambled to the scene in Bedhampton Road, Bedhampton, on Tuesday afternoon (February 6). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they were called about the injury shortly after 2pm.

He said: "The man, aged in his 50s, was subsequently taken to hospital for follow-up assessment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing. Officers continue to investigate the incident and are currently working alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish the full circumstances.”

