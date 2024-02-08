Man hospitalised following incident in Bedhampton as emergency services swarm scene
Emergency services - including police, ambulances and firefighters - scrambled to the scene in Bedhampton Road, Bedhampton, on Tuesday afternoon (February 6). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they were called about the injury shortly after 2pm.
He said: "The man, aged in his 50s, was subsequently taken to hospital for follow-up assessment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing. Officers continue to investigate the incident and are currently working alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish the full circumstances.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) confirmed that crews from two different stations were at the scene. A spokesman said personnel from Havant and Cosham were called to support paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) just after 2pm.