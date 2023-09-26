The fire took place in Middlesex Road, Eastney. Picture: Google Street View

Firefighters from Cosham and Southsea were deployed to the property in Middlesex Road on Sunday afternoon (September 24). The fire started just before 2pm.

Equipped with breathing apparatus, crews used hose reel jets to deal with the blaze. All residents were accounted for by firefighters and no one was hurt.

Crews spent over an hour dealing with the incident. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said: “Crews from Cosham and Southsea were called shortly after 2pm on Sunday afternoon (September 24) to a fire in a terrace property on Middlesex Road, Portsmouth.

