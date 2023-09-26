News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

Firefighters rush to extinguish terrace house blaze in Eastney, Portsmouth

Emergency personnel rushed to extinguish a raging fire which started at a terrace house in Eastney.
By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:22 BST
The fire took place in Middlesex Road, Eastney. Picture: Google Street ViewThe fire took place in Middlesex Road, Eastney. Picture: Google Street View
The fire took place in Middlesex Road, Eastney. Picture: Google Street View

Firefighters from Cosham and Southsea were deployed to the property in Middlesex Road on Sunday afternoon (September 24). The fire started just before 2pm.

Equipped with breathing apparatus, crews used hose reel jets to deal with the blaze. All residents were accounted for by firefighters and no one was hurt.

NOW READ: Portsmouth City Council has bought Bridge Centre in Fratton from former owner ASDA

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews spent over an hour dealing with the incident. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said: “Crews from Cosham and Southsea were called shortly after 2pm on Sunday afternoon (September 24) to a fire in a terrace property on Middlesex Road, Portsmouth.

Most Popular

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus used one jet and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire. Everyone living in the property were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

"Firefighters returned to station following the stop message at 3.41pm.”

Related topics:EastneySouthsea