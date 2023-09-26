Firefighters rush to extinguish terrace house blaze in Eastney, Portsmouth
Firefighters from Cosham and Southsea were deployed to the property in Middlesex Road on Sunday afternoon (September 24). The fire started just before 2pm.
Equipped with breathing apparatus, crews used hose reel jets to deal with the blaze. All residents were accounted for by firefighters and no one was hurt.
Crews spent over an hour dealing with the incident. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said: “Crews from Cosham and Southsea were called shortly after 2pm on Sunday afternoon (September 24) to a fire in a terrace property on Middlesex Road, Portsmouth.
"Firefighters in breathing apparatus used one jet and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire. Everyone living in the property were accounted for and no injuries were reported.
"Firefighters returned to station following the stop message at 3.41pm.”