Mimi Makes has announced it will be the new tenant at West Walk, Hundred Acre Wood, at the Forest of Bere in Wickham from July 12 after winning the tender pitch from Forestry England.

READ NOW: Popular couple turfed off pitch

Mimi Makes will be the new tenant at West Walk, Hundred Acre Wood, at the Forest of Bere in Wickham from July 12. Pic Facebook/Mimi Makes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forestry Commission stood firm on its decision to exile Bolly and Zed as supporters racked up a petition of 1,500 supporters calling for them to stay. The government agency had announced it was ‘very excited’ to be welcoming the new business, Seahorse Coffee Bar, to the site in May, 2022.

After waiting for emotions to calm down amid clashes from rival supporters, owner of Portchester-based Seahorse, Sam White, finally pitched up at the end of May. But by July 4 Seahorse’s ill-fated reign at West Walk was over. The popular spot has been vacant ever since.

Speaking to The News, Sam said at the time: ‘Sometimes you have to know when to cut your losses. This is business. For Zed and Bolly it was a lifestyle thing and they did not employ people and have to pay wages so could keep all the profit themselves, whereas we have different sites and have to pay people. The economic climate did not help and neither did fuel costs.’

Sam also admitted it was ‘less stressful’ after leaving West Walk amid revelations she was ‘getting messages from crazy people’ angry at Bolly and Zed being turfed off the pitch.

Mimi Makes will be the new tenant at West Walk, Hundred Acre Wood, at the Forest of Bere in Wickham from July 12. Pic Facebook/Mimi Makes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, though, there will once again be a refreshment trailer at the spot after the announcement from Mimi Makes on social media alongside pictures of their truck at the site. The post said: ‘I'm sure you've all worked it out now, but for those who haven't, I'm so excited to announce that from July 12 you'll be able to find us at West Walk, Hundred Acre Woods, Forest of Bere.

‘We took our pride and joy for a little look around, and I think you'll agree, she really looks at home there. Here are just a couple of shots of where we will be located (there are many more to come). We can't wait to get brewing there. Not long now.’

A spokeswoman for Forestry England, part of the Forestry Commission, said: ‘The catering opportunity wasn’t retendered straight away. We started looking for a new catering provider in February this year and we’re really looking forward to hosting Mimi Makes at West Walk and trying out some of their homemade brownies and delicious blondies. We didn’t re-tender the catering opportunity last year.’

Seahorse Coffee Bar after pitching up at Hundred Acre Wood in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mimi Makes will be trading from Wednesday to Sunday every week initially between 8am – 6pm.