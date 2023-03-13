The blaze had broken out in a top floor flat at Burney House in South Street this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the fire was caused by an electric heater.

Medical personnel from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) were also at the scene shortly before midday. Smoke was seen pouring out of a window. ‘Crews from Gosport, Fareham and Southsea were alerted to a flat fire on South Street, Gosport, shortly before midday,’ the fire service spokesman said.

A fire has broken out at Burney House in South Street, Gosport. Picture: Tony Weaver.

‘The HIWFRS Control Room received multiple calls reporting the blaze. The bedroom fire within a top floor flat which is believed to have been caused by an electric heater was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels, jets and ventilation fans to clear the smoke.