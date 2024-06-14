Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict Cygnet Hotel in Sandown - cause unknown
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received reports of smoke issuing from the the derelict Cygnet Hotel in Sandown at 10:30pm on Wednesday, June 12. Five fire engines and crews from Sandown, Shanklin, Ryde, Ventnor and Newport, arrived on scene shortly after. An aerial ladder platform and mobile incident command unit were also on scene.”
Firefighters continued to work into the night and they contained the fire using main jets, hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras. The fire was extinguished and a stop call was issued at 1am.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
