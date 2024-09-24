Firefighters tackle blaze in scrapyard in Aldershot
Firefighter crews were called shortly after 6am yesterday (September 23) to a scrap yard on Government Road in Aldershot. Supported by specialist vehicles from Eastleigh, Portchester and Surrey FRS, firefighters tackled the flames using hose reels and jets.
A number of gas cylinders were believed to be involved as well as other materials, including a wooden shed which was destroyed, creating a large smoke plume.
Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke in the area. Crews dampened down the scene before handing the incident over to onsite staff at around midday.
