Flags have flown at half mast today at Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) stations across the country, including Portsmouth.

Adrian Willyson Brask, a crew member of the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (RS), died on Friday, September 26 during a rescue mission. As a mark of respect to him and his colleagues at RS, flags have flown at half mast on Thursday, October 9.

Simon Ling, Head of Lifeboats at RNLI, said: “Today, Thursday, October 9, RNLI lifeboat stations have been asked to fly their station flags at half mast as a mark of respect to our friends at the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (RS) who recently lost one of their own.

“Adrian Willyson Brask, a much-valued member of RS, made the ultimate sacrifice during a rescue operation on September 26. His loss is felt deeply by the global SAR community, and we stand united with our colleagues at RS in mourning him.

“Adrian’s death is a sobering reminder of the inherent risks faced by those who dedicate their lives to saving others. Our thoughts are with Adrian’s wife, his young daughter, his family, friends, colleagues, and all those affected by this tragedy.”

It was not only RNLI stations which chose to fly flags at half mast with HM Coastguard stations following suit, including at Hayling Island.

A post on the Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook page said: “We stand united with RS, RNLI, and our wider SAR colleagues in remembrance and respect.”