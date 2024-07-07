Fort Brockhurst Festival to take place this summer to celebrate local heritage and culture - the details
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Fort Brockhurst Festival, which will take place between July 19 and 21, will combine free and low-cost music, dance and art events for everyone in the dramatic setting of Fort Brockhurst on the outskirts of Gosport town.
Whether you are a seasoned concertgoer or a curious newcomer, the Fort Brockhurst Festival offers something for everyone. Highlights are set to include free youth orchestra performances with BYO picnic, free gigs by local bands, and a come-and-join-in community ceilidh dance which costs just £1 a ticket. The festival is the latest celebration for the Gosport Cultural Education Project, a joint initiative between The Grange Festival and Hampshire Music Service, and follows successful pilot events in the borough in summer 2023.
Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Education, Councillor Steve Forster, said: “I’ve followed the development of this inspiring project since its inception and it’s a tribute to the dedication of those involved that it’s back – bigger and better for 2024. I know that the many pupils involved through local schools have been energised by the whole experience, which has enriched their sense of place and community. And of course, the historic setting of Fort Brockhurst will give the performances a dramatic edge unique to this location.”
Susan Hamilton, Director of Learning at The Grange. said: “As the Fort Brockhurst Festival fast approaches and we reach the highlight of our yearlong project, it is a chance to celebrate the amazing partnerships we have formed. With inputs from not only the lead organisations Hampshire Music Service and Learning at The Grange, but also from Hampshire Cultural Trust, Filskit Theatre, Folk Active, Quay West Studios and especially English Heritage. Without their support and input and the many individuals along the way, this project would not have been the success that it is.
“We expect to welcome over 2,500 people from across the community and participating schools over the week at Fort Brockhurst. This is a testament not only to the participants and the enthusiasm they have shown the project but also the need and impact that the project has and hopes to continually strive to deliver over the next few years.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.