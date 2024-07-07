Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exciting creative arts festival is coming to Gosport to celebrate local heritage and culture and involving more than 1,000 schoolchildren from the town.

The Fort Brockhurst Festival, which will take place between July 19 and 21, will combine free and low-cost music, dance and art events for everyone in the dramatic setting of Fort Brockhurst on the outskirts of Gosport town.

Whether you are a seasoned concertgoer or a curious newcomer, the Fort Brockhurst Festival offers something for everyone. Highlights are set to include free youth orchestra performances with BYO picnic, free gigs by local bands, and a come-and-join-in community ceilidh dance which costs just £1 a ticket. The festival is the latest celebration for the Gosport Cultural Education Project, a joint initiative between The Grange Festival and Hampshire Music Service, and follows successful pilot events in the borough in summer 2023.

An exciting creative arts festival is coming to Gosport this month, celebrating local heritage and culture and involving more than 1,000 schoolchildren from the town. | Photo credit: Musselwhite Photography

Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Education, Councillor Steve Forster, said: “I’ve followed the development of this inspiring project since its inception and it’s a tribute to the dedication of those involved that it’s back – bigger and better for 2024. I know that the many pupils involved through local schools have been energised by the whole experience, which has enriched their sense of place and community. And of course, the historic setting of Fort Brockhurst will give the performances a dramatic edge unique to this location.”