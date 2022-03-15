The male was stuck in the machinery based in Queen Street, but managed to free himself from the crane, which was approximately three metres in the air.

Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester attended the scene at midday, alongside a specialist crew from Eastleigh.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) first reported what was happening.

A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘HIWFRS were called by South Central Ambulance Service to assist with the rescue of a casualty from a crane on Queen Street in Portsmouth shortly before midday.

‘Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester are on the scene, along with specialist rescue firefighters from Eastleigh.

‘The casualty, suffering from back pain, is being assessed by SCAS HART paramedics.

Several fire crews were called to Queen Street, Portsmouth, at midday. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The casualty was male and was approximately three metres off the ground before he was able to self-extricate from the crane.

‘Crews left the scene at 13:16.’

Firefighters responded to the call at midday.

A tweet from Portchester Fire Station’s social media team said: ‘@Southsea24, @Cosham23 and @Eastleigh32 mobilised to a rescue from height incident in Portsmouth.’

