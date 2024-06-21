Free to attend Mardi Gras parade to be hosted in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albert Road to host Mardi Gras on Saturday 29th June

One of this year’s festival highlights at this summer’s Ports Fest will be an energetic free to attend Mardi Gras Parade. Join hundreds of people parading to the theme of ‘FUTURES`. The parade is in partnership with the New Carnival Company who are leading experts in all thing’s carnival, they have been developing the personal creativity of our community, young people, and youth leaders to deliver a Mardi Gras parade.

The Parade will take place on Saturday 29th June 3pm on Albert Road and will feature costumes that have come from Rio and a premiere percussion ensemble featuring incredible young local musicians and the Multi Story Orchestra.

“We want everyone to come and join in with the carnival atmosphere, we are really excited to bring the vibrancy of Mardi Gras to such an iconic part of Portsmouth, this year’s collaborations have been truly inspiring” Erica Smith, Ports Fest Director.

The full route map of the parade is available on the Ports Fest website www.portsfest.co.uk

Check out our events page for all the other events listings for this year’s festival. We hope this year’s Ports Fest is a great summer experience and we very much look forward to seeing you there.

Tickets are on Sale now.

Ports Fest 2024 will run between Wednesday 26th June and Sunday 30th June

Find out more about Ports Fest 2024 at www.portsfest.co.uk.