My Portsmouth By Drone captured some beautiful footage of the Kite Festival in Southsea on Saturday. High up with the kites. The kite festival running over the weekend in Southsea
Gallery: Drone footage of International Kite Festival
Drone footage up with the kites in Southsea
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.