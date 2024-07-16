Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager, whose dad is in the Royal Air Force, is getting ready to take on a mammoth inflatable course to raise money for a military children’s charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiki’s Dad has served in the Royal Air Force since she was born and he often has to spend long periods of time away from home on overseas deployments, missing several family Christmases, many of Kiki’s birthday celebrations and first day of secondary school. In fact, her Dad is currently deployed , his ninth deployment in 14 years, and he will not be home until after the end of the summer holidays. She has been a long-time fundraiser for the charity having previously raised £1,500 by selling her bike, making and selling bracelets and keyrings and completing other physical challenges - but she now wants to up the ante. Her goal is to raise £1,500 for the charity by completing the hefty assault course and she is not far from her goal. With £1,135.00 already in her fundraiser, Kiki is so close to achieving her goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiki Tautz

Kiki said: “I decided to start raising money for Little Troopers because I feel so grateful for their support whenever my Dad is away. I always really miss him when he’s gone and the charity’s events and resources help me feel recognised and supported. I know that any money I raise goes towards helping other children in the same situation. It means a lot to me.”

The money raised will help fund Little Troopers ongoing projects including its Little Trooper of the Month Award scheme, Little Troopers at School programme and its annual Christmas Smiles initiative for children who have parents deployed over the festive season.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers said: “Kiki shows us that every pound raised can make a difference. We are so touched that Kiki is still supporting our charity and has already raised a huge amount before even setting foot on an inflatable! We know this is going to be a big challenge for Kiki – 10K is a really long distance for anyone – but she’s a determined little trooper and we can’t wait to cheer her over the finish line.”