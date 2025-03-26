Groundlings Theatre brings dark comedy DNA to the stage

The cast of DNA in rehearsal

DNA, a dark comedy by Dennis Kelly, throws audiences into a world of distrust, social breakdown and teenage conspiracy.

When a group of friends take things too far, causing their life to potentially change forever, they are faced with a choice to confront the consequences of their actions or to create an ever bigger lie.

A key text in the GCSE Drama and English curriculum, DNA resonates deeply with young audiences now as much as it did when it was first produced as part of National Theatre Connections in 2007, making it both an engaging and thought-provoking experience, as well as a play perfect for old and new audiences alike.

Continuing Groundlings Theatre Trust’s commitment to fostering local talent and audiences, the production features a cast of Portsmouth-based actors aged 12-17, many of whom will be stepping onto the stage for the first time.

This talented and diverse group challenges traditional character stereotypes, with representation from the LGBTQ+ and neurodiverse communities, ensuring a fresh interpretation of the play.

“I am thrilled to be directing this incredible young cast,” says Rhys Chant, director and Groundlings’ Theatre co-ordinator.

“From day one, they’ve impressed me with their enthusiasm, creativity, and willingness to challenge ideas. They don’t just want to perform—they want to collaborate, push boundaries, and inspire one another.

"Their passion is infectious, and it’s been an absolute joy to work with them. It’s what makes opportunities like this, and plays like DNA, so important when the arts sector is struggling—it allows young artists to be themselves.”

As to why they chose DNA, Rhys explains: “At a time when our community feels increasingly divided, DNA carries an important message. Leah’s call for kindness and unity is something we could all benefit from hearing.”

When asked what made them choose to audition, all the cast mentioned the opportunity to meet new people and how the characters and themes are as relevant today as when first written.

Abi playing Lou said: “I wanted to prove to myself I could do a professional show and loved all the different interpretations in the play. It has been great meeting new people”

Olivia, playing Danny, added: “I’m enjoying exploring the meaning behind the play and working with everyone to create something that feels fun and new”

It is at Groundlings Theatre in Portsea on March 26-28. Tickets from groundlings.co.uk.