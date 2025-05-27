There are growing concerns after a 22-year-old has not been heard from for a days.

The 22-year-old often travels by train and likes to walk in wooded areas and the police are urging to call 999 quoting reference 44250229851 if anyone sees him.

The police have launched an appeal to locate missing Matthew White after he was last heard from on May 23. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Matthew is described as white, approximatelt 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and he has blue eyes and short brown hair. He wears glasses and is usually wearing similar clothes to the ones in the image the police have been provided of him.