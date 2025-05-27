Growing concerns as police try to locate missing 22-year-old from Emsworth
There are growing concerns after a 22-year-old has not been heard from for a days.
Concerns have been raised to the police after Matthew White, from Emsworth, has not been heard from since May 23.
The 22-year-old often travels by train and likes to walk in wooded areas and the police are urging to call 999 quoting reference 44250229851 if anyone sees him.
Matthew is described as white, approximatelt 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and he has blue eyes and short brown hair. He wears glasses and is usually wearing similar clothes to the ones in the image the police have been provided of him.
