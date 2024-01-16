A company which provides signage and graphics at a major Portsmouth shopping centre has invested more than £1m in eco-friendly printing technology.

ARC-UK Technologies, which operates in Portsmouth, has ramped up its sustainability efforts by investing in eco-friendly printing that saves resources, enhances time efficiency and improves sustainability practices.

The investment allows the business to further support companies and communities’ net carbon zero ambitions by offering neutral print production at speed and scale.

The wide format Fujifilm printing press, called the Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED, uses recyclable inks which are free from environmentally damaging solvents and uses up to half the energy of traditional printing machines. The second to be installed in the UK, the press has the capability to eco-friendly print all the signage for a 1.6 million sqaure foot shopping small, such as Bluewater in Kent, in just 48 hours.

ARC-UK Technologies has been supporting Portsmouth’s net zero by 2030 plan, by providing vinyl displays for properties in the county, including Gunwharf Quays shopping outlet.

Darren Moorhouse, head of Sales UK and Europe, said: “The investment highlights our continued journey towards achieving our carbon net zero targets within the UK Governments stipulated timelines, whilst allowing us to further align with industry-leading sustainability strategies, from some of the UK’s leading companies, to provide carbon neutral print and document solutions. We can now drive greater levels of productivity without compromising on neutral status or cost efficiencies.”

He added: “Beyond the environmental benefits of practicing sustainable habits, businesses can reap financial rewards when they choose to be environmentally friendly. We are finding that customers are more likely to partner with companies that engage in and promote sustainable practices.”

Last year ARC-UK Technologies and Landsec, which owns Gunwharf Quays, formed a strategic partnership, working together on opportunities to help reduce carbon emissions, helping to support local council’s carbon neutral strategies. This included neutral print production at Landsec’s major retail destinations in Leeds, Dartford, London, Somerset, Hertfordshire, Portsmouth, Oxford, Cardiff, Essex and West Yorkshire.

The investment builds on the company’s rapid sustainability strategy. In 2022 ARC-UK Technologies, became one of the first print businesses in the UK to work towards having a carbon-net zero headquarters with a newly built 30,000 square foot multi-million-pound facility in Dartford, helping to kickstart Kent County Council’s plans to be net zero by 2030.