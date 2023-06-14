Hampshire and Isle of Wight Lifestyle Businesses Take Top Spot in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023

Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 - Hampshire and Isle of Wight winners announced

Now in its 10th year, readers of the award-winning Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website – https://hants.muddystilettos.co.uk – have been nominating for their favourite businesses across 27 different lifestyle categories.

In all, 77,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 800,000 votes cast in total as part of this coveted lifestyle awards nationwide, making it the most popular Muddy Awards to date.

Winners from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are as follows:

PORTSMOUTH, SOUTHSEA & EMSWORTHBEST CAFÉ: Cross Kitchen (Emsworth)BEST FITNESS INSTRUCTOR: Anika Billing, Personal Trainer Southsea (Southsea)BEST RESTAURANT: The Briny (Southsea)BEST THEATRE/ARTS VENUE: Kings Theatre (Southsea)BEST WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER: Clearly Wild Photography (Portsmouth)

EAST HAMPSHIREBEST CHILDREN’S BUSINESS: Bambino Baby (Petersfield)BEST DESTINATION PUB: The Hanger (Oakhanger)BEST FLORIST: Maia’s Flowers (Petersfield)BEST HOTEL/INN: Old Thorns Hotel & Resort (Liphook)

ROMSEYBEST ART GALLERY: Forest & Cove (Romsey)BEST SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE BUSINESS: Lemon & Jinja (Romsey)BEST LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER: 108 The Bakery (Romsey)BEST WEDDING VENUE: Kimbridge Barn (Kimbridge)

SOUTHAMPTON, EASTLEIGH & FAREHAMBEST BEAUTY SALON/CLINIC: Touch Health & Beauty (Eastleigh)BEST BRIDAL STORE: Something Old Something New (Hythe)BEST JEWELLER: David Mellor Jewellers (Eastleigh)BEST NEW LIFESTYLE START-UP: AO Restaurant (Southampton)

WINCHESTERBEST FARMSHOP/DELI: Beechcroft Farm Shop & Tea Barn (Winchester)BEST HAIR SALON: LORD Hair Salon (Winchester)BEST LIFESTYLE STORE: H&B Style (Winchester)BEST WOMEN’S FASHION: Sass & Edge (Winchester)

NEW FOREST & LYMINGTONBEST BAR: Salt Bar at Stanwell House (Lymington)BEST BOOKSHOP: The Imaginarium (Lymington)BEST DAY SPA: New Park Manor (Brockenhurst)BEST YOGA/PILATES STUDIO: The Pilates Studio New Forest (Hythe)

ISLE OF WIGHTBEST BOUTIQUE STAY: Pinkmead Estate & Vineyard (Newport)BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION: Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary (Wroxall)

All regional winners in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, along with winners from the other Muddy counties, will go through to the National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023. The ‘Best of the Best’ Winners will be crowned next month.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards always creates a real sense of community spirit and are a great way for local readers to say ‘Thank you’ to their favourite local business and for those businesses to use the accolade of a Muddy Award to grow their businesses further.

Hero Brown, founder and Editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos adds: ‘I set up these awards 10 years ago to give local lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are.

‘It’s been an honour to showcase the most creative, innovative lifestyle businesses across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, in partnership our local sponsor, Paris Smith Solicitors.

‘The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been incredible with many thousands voting to support wonderful local businesses and their own vibrant communities.’