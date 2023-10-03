Hampshire emergency incident: Gosport fire crews extinguish caravan blaze in Mumby Road as vehicle is destroyed in suspected arson
Crews from Gosport attended the incident in Mumby Road, Gosport at about 5.30am this morning (October 3.) Images seen by The News show clouds of smoke and large flames pouring from the mobile home, by the side of the road and near to an Aldi supermarket.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The vehicle was destroyed in the fire which was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels and jets. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately and the scene was handed over to police officers. HIWFRS returned to station shortly before 7am.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for further information. More details to follow.