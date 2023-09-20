Hampshire emergency incident: Police issue update after lorry topples on A34 near Winchester and leaves driver seriously injured
Police have warned drivers travelling on the A34, between Junction 9 of the M3 motorway and the A303 near Winchester, to allow extra time for their journeys due to significant traffic disruption following the incident. There was also reportedly an oil spill as a result of the incident, which left one person injured.
Now, the force has said that the scale of the incident could see the road closed for several hours.
A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Due to the need to recover the HGV and resurface the road, the A34 is expected to remain closed for most of today. Please plan alternative routes and allow extra time for your journeys. Thank you for your patience.”
The latest update posted online by National Highways South East said: “The #A34 remains CLOSED in both directions between the #M3 (J9) and the #A303 (#Bullington) near #Winchester for ongoing recovery and clear up works following a lorry that overturned. It is expected that the road will remain closed into the afternoon.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson also said the the driver of the toppled HGV suffered a serious – but not life-threatening or life-changing – arm injury in the collision.