Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have warned drivers travelling on the A34, between Junction 9 of the M3 motorway and the A303 near Winchester, to allow extra time for their journeys due to significant traffic disruption following the incident. There was also reportedly an oil spill as a result of the incident, which left one person injured.

Now, the force has said that the scale of the incident could see the road closed for several hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire police say the road could be closed for "most of the day" for resurfacing and the recovery of the HGV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Due to the need to recover the HGV and resurface the road, the A34 is expected to remain closed for most of today. Please plan alternative routes and allow extra time for your journeys. Thank you for your patience.”

The latest update posted online by National Highways South East said: “The #A34 remains CLOSED in both directions between the #M3 (J9) and the #A303 (#Bullington) near #Winchester for ongoing recovery and clear up works following a lorry that overturned. It is expected that the road will remain closed into the afternoon.”