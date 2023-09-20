News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Hampshire emergency incident: Police issue update after lorry topples on A34 near Winchester and leaves driver seriously injured

Hampshire police have warned drivers that a busy road may be closed for most of today due to an overturned lorry.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have warned drivers travelling on the A34, between Junction 9 of the M3 motorway and the A303 near Winchester, to allow extra time for their journeys due to significant traffic disruption following the incident. There was also reportedly an oil spill as a result of the incident, which left one person injured.

NOW READ: Hampshire traffic: Emergency services close A34 near Winchester due to overturned lorry

Now, the force has said that the scale of the incident could see the road closed for several hours.

Hampshire police say the road could be closed for "most of the day" for resurfacing and the recovery of the HGV.Hampshire police say the road could be closed for "most of the day" for resurfacing and the recovery of the HGV.
Hampshire police say the road could be closed for "most of the day" for resurfacing and the recovery of the HGV.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Due to the need to recover the HGV and resurface the road, the A34 is expected to remain closed for most of today. Please plan alternative routes and allow extra time for your journeys. Thank you for your patience.”

The latest update posted online by National Highways South East said: “The #A34 remains CLOSED in both directions between the #M3 (J9) and the #A303 (#Bullington) near #Winchester for ongoing recovery and clear up works following a lorry that overturned. It is expected that the road will remain closed into the afternoon.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson also said the the driver of the toppled HGV suffered a serious – but not life-threatening or life-changing – arm injury in the collision.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us