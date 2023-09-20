Hampshire traffic: Emergency services close A34 near Winchester due to overturned lorry and oil spill with journeys disrupted
Police have warned drivers travelling on the A24, between Junction 9 of the M3 motorway and the A303 near Winchester, to allow extra time for their journeys due to significant traffic disruption following the incident.
Posting on social media, a spokesperson for National Highways South East said: “The #A34 remains CLOSED in both directions between the #M3 (J9) and the #A303 (#Bullington) near #Winchester due to an overturned lorry. Emergency services continue to work at scene.”
Inspector Matt Moss of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added: “Recovery could take some time, so please allow extra time for your journey.”
According to traffic monitoring service Romanse, authorities are also dealing with an oil spill in the area. Police have not yet confirmed whether the driver was injured in the incident.
More details to follow.